TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– CANCELED: The Sutter County Planning Commission has been canceled. The next regular meeting is scheduled to take place June 15, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofcolusa.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has been continued to Wednesday, June 15, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
– The Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will hold a meeting in the Maidu Conference Room at Yuba County One Stop, 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville, starting at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, contact Council Secretary Liz Corniel at 530-749-6354.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will hold a meeting at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Waterwaste Committee will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose,” starting at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.