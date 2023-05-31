TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will be having its monthly meeting by Zoom at 7 p.m. If you are interested in receiving the Zoom link, please text or call 1-530-933-6208.
EVENTS
– First Five Story Time is at 10 a.m. at Yuba County Library. Story Time is a caregiver and child story time for children 0-5 years old. Experience the fun with stories, music, and activities that will help your child discover the joy of reading. Registration is required.
– Bring in non-perishable food (expiration date a minimum of six months), and each item takes off $1 worth of fines on your library account beginning Thursday at Yuba County Library in Marysville. Donations can only pay off overdue fines and do not cover the cost of replacement library cards or lost and damaged materials. For more information call 530-749-7380 or email library@co.yuba.ca.us.
– Just for Dads Resource Fair begins at 4 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville. This event is for Dads and their families. No registration necessary.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has open mic night at 6 p.m. at 624 E Street, Marysville. To join online visit https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdHoXSxspw.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Friday presents Water Safety with Health and Human Services at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Topics discussed include how to be safe around water. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– American Association of University Women presents Ameya Scanlon, of Tri County Diversity, who will discuss the services that TCD provides. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com. For additional information about AAUW see our branch website at https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net or like us on Facebook.
– Williams in Colusa County presents Pioneer Day titled “Back to Our Roots,” starting with a parade down E Street at 10 a.m., followed by a street dance at 8 p.m. and fireworks on the eastside of town at 9 p.m. There will also be a vendor faire at 9 a.m. at Redinger Park.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class. The class begins at noon and is designed for individuals 60 and over. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 445 B Street, Yuba City.