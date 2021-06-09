The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– There will be a community forum meeting regarding the Marysville Joint Unified School District superintendent search from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yccd.edu.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be London, England. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade following the traditional route from Third and Market Streets to 10th and Webster Streets from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Jim Pingrey at 682-9755.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
