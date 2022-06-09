TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity, will offer monthly movies on the second Friday of every month at the Burrows Theater, 630 E Street, Marysville. Doors at 6 p.m., film starts at 6:30 p.m. This month, “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” will be screened. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information, call 530-763-2413.
– The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Gates open at 5 p.m. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information. Friday is Senior Day and the fairgrounds gates will open at noon for a seniors luncheon in Festival Hall. Admission for seniors will also be free all day. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
– The Yuba River Drumming Circle will host its next drumming session at Gold N Touch Massage and Wellness Center, 225 Sixth Street, Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free public event. Anyone wanting to play a drum, no matter one's drumming experience, are welcome and asked to bring their own drum, if possible. A potluck will follow the event. For more information, call Dennis at 530-777-1012.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.