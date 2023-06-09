TODAY
EVENTS
– The 41st Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville for the first of a two-day event that caps the local pow wow series. It’s a free event with pow wow drums, dancers and multiple Native American craft vendors.
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 3 p.m. till midnight at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
– The Daughter of Leisure (DOLS) will hold its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Delores Dier 530-742-2387.
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts Yoga in the Park at 9 a.m. at Hillcrest Park in Yuba City.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The 41st Yuba-Sutter Spring Pow Wow runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yuba Community College campus in Marysville for the first of a two-day event that caps the local pow wow series. It’s a free event with pow wow drums, dancers and multiple Native American craft vendors.
– Colusa County Fair opens up at 3 p.m. till midnight at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th Street in Colusa. To buy tickets visit https://bit.ly/43tRJZU.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A in Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20 in Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will convene at 9 a.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th Street in Marysville.
– Williams Unified School District is holding a special board meeting at 6 p.m. inside the board room at 260 11th Street in Williams.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at 6724 Progress Rd. in Meridian.