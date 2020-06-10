The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
– CANCELED: The Colusa County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87419810810?pwd=elg4VVp2QXVFRGxDNlQ2UDNLa0tUdz09. The meeting ID is 874 1981 0810 and the password is 5xXwhC.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96171326492 or call 1-669-900-6833. The Zoom meeting ID is 961-7132-6492.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth Streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
– POSTPONED: Folias Duo program at the Lee Burrows Theater has been postponed.
– POSTPONED: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been postponed until June 18, 2021. For more information, call 743-5200.
– CANCELED: The Colusa County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Lindhurst High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://lindhurst-hs.stageclip.com/.
– South Lindhurst High School virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at http://slindhurst-hs.stageclip.com/.
– McKenney Intermediate School eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://mckenney-is.stageclip.com/.
– Yuba Gardens School eighth-grade virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. at https://yubagardens.stageclip.com/.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.