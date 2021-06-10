The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be London, England. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
– The Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade following the traditional route from Third and Market Streets to Tenth and Webster Streets, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Jim Pingrey at 682-9755.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. COVID-19 guidelines are being implemented by vendors and growers, however, masks are not required for the outdoor event. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Fair on the Square” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fair exhibit entries will be on display on front lawns throughout Colusa. Then, from 6-10 p.m. a street dance featuring live music, dancing, drinks and an art show, will be held outside the Arts Council building, located on the corner of Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call 458-2222.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)