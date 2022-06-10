TODAY
EVENTS
– The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Gates open at 3 p.m. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a book and film club for movie and book lovers. A Discord server is used to discuss a book throughout the month and then the group does a screening of the film. At the end of each month, there is a final virtual discussion about the book and film. This month, they are reading and viewing the movie “Call me your name,” by André Aciman. To sign up or if you have any questions, email shawntay@yubasutterarts.org.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will be meeting at 1 p.m. at 969 Plumas St., Yuba City. The group meets the second Monday of every month. For more information, call 701-0039.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– The Daughters of Leisure (DOLs) will hold their monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call Mona Routzong at 530-218-7758.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109A, Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.trlia.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at River City Manor Clubhouse, 655 JoAnn Way, Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. for fellowship and games. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704 or contact Club President Bob Morrish at sbmorrish@sbcglobal.net. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
