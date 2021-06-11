The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. COVID-19 guidelines are being implemented by vendors and growers, however, masks are not required for the outdoor event. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Fair on the Square” from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Fair exhibit entries will be on display on front lawns throughout Colusa. Then, from 6-10 p.m. a street dance featuring live music, dancing, drinks and an art show, will be held outside the Arts Council building, located on the corner of Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa. For more information, call 458-2222.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Yuba Sutter Marketplace Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from noon to 3 p.m. on the bloodmobile near Panera Bread, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The guest during this session will be Sabrina Jurisich, Shasta County film commissioner.
– The Colusa County Fair Destruction Derby will take place at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the derby will start at 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Colusa Fairgrounds Box Office or online at www.colusafairgrounds.com. Tickets are first come, first serve and there is no assigned seating at the derby. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. For more information, call 458-2641.
– The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– The American Legion Post 705 will host a flag retirement ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Sutter Cemetery, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual event features artists and creatives of all genres. The show is hosted by David Read or guest host and the guest will be Veronica Passalacqua, curator of the C.N. Gorman Museum at UC Davis.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/budget hearing at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but is subject to social distancing requirements. Those that wish to attend are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)