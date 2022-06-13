TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will hold a meeting at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109A, Marysville, starting at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.trlia.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit http://ycusd.org/agendas.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at River City Manor Clubhouse, 655 JoAnn Way, Yuba City, from 12-4 p.m. for fellowship and games. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704 or contact Club President Bob Morrish at sbmorrish@sbcglobal.net. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
– The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Live Oak City Council will hold a meeting in the Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– CONTINUED: The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has been continued to July 6, starting at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
NOTICES
– Calling all parents of creative kids! Parents can enter their children into a contest for the chance to set up shop at Yuba Sutter Marketplace on July 30 and keep all the money they earn! The contest is open to all children 17 years of age or younger (those that turned 18 during the school year they may still participate) and all kids 12 or under need a parent or guardian to submit their entry. Enter your child’s business idea between today and July 5. Six to eight entries in two age categories, 6-12 and 13-17 will be chosen and winners will be announced July 11. For more information or to enter, visit www.shopyubasuttermarketplace.com/biz-kidz/.
