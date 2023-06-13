TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has a board of directors meeting at 1 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard.
– Feather River West Levee Financing Authority has a board of directors meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City.
– Sutter Cemetery District Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue in Sutter.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Reel Book Society is featuring Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx. This virtual program is run through a discord server allowing participants to discuss the book throughout the month as well watch the movie and have a discussion. Contact Shawntay at shawntay@yubasutterarts.org for information or to sign up. yubasutterarts.org, (530) 742-ARTS (2787). The meeting is set for 7 p.m.
EVENTS
– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Yuba-Sutter Transit holds a board meting at 4 p.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th Street in Marysville.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Ocean
Fish and Chips, 1601 B Street in Marysville.