TODAY

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency has a board of directors meeting at 1 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard.   

– Feather River West Levee Financing Authority has a board of directors meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Yuba City Council Chambers at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard. 

– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office at 970 Klamath Lane in Yuba City. 

– Sutter Cemetery District Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. in the administration building at 7200 Butte Avenue in Sutter.

 

CLUB MEETINGS

– Reel Book Society is featuring Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx. This virtual program is run through a discord server allowing participants to discuss the book throughout the month as well watch the movie and have a discussion. Contact Shawntay at shawntay@yubasutterarts.org for information or to sign up. yubasutterarts.org, (530) 742-ARTS (2787). The meeting is set for 7 p.m.

 

EVENTS

– Blue Zone Project Yuba-Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.

 

THURSDAY

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Yuba-Sutter Transit holds a board meting at 4 p.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th Street in Marysville. 

– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst. 

 

SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS

– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Ocean

Fish and Chips, 1601 B Street in Marysville. 

 

