TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Artist’s Alchemy at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The virtual event features artists and creatives of all genres. The show is hosted by David Read or guest host and the guest will be Veronica Passalacqua, curator of the C.N. Gorman Museum at UC Davis.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/budget hearing at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but is subject to social distancing requirements. Those that wish to attend are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Due to COVID-19, residents are encouraged to attend the City Council meeting via web conference, however, consistent with public health guidance for social distancing, seating will be available in the chambers. If an attendee doesn’t have a facial covering, one will be provided. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. People can either attend in person – limited seating will be available and facial coverings are required – or via Zoom. For more information on how to attend the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public subject to social distancing requirements – those that wish to attend the meeting are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Public participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 1 p.m. at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
