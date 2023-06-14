TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Yuba-Sutter Transit holds a board meeting at 4 p.m. inside the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th Street in Marysville.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District has a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at 1970 9th Avenue in Olivehurst.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club hosts its monthly meeting via zoom at 7 p.m. If interested in the link call 530-415-3704, or visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Ocean
Fish and Chips, 1601 B Street in Marysville.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
As part of the celebration of Juneteenth, the Marysville organization Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) will take part in an event at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Peace located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021. For more information, contact Peace Lutheran Church at 530-273-9631 or email pastor@peacelutherangv.org.
– FastFast Track Club hosts a community track meet at 8 a.m. at Yuba City High School. Proceeds from the event go toward sending the club’s athletes to the Junior Olympics in July. Registration costs $10. For more information email Fastfasttrackclub@gmail.com.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts Saturday Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Road, suite C in Yuba City.