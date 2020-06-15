The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Jessica Hougen, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– A Wheatland Community Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School south gym, 1010 Wheatland Road. Donors must wear a face mask or covering and appointments are requested for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and select blood drive code SMFT152 or call Vitalant at 893-5433. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating. Sixteen-year-olds are required to have a parent consent form.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. There will be an audio recording of the meeting available at http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. It’s asked that people submit their comments by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting by emailing boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us. It’s asked that people include the agenda item that they wish to address and limit it to 250 words.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. To watch the meeting, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6581297679397647375 – registration is required for the teleconference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
– The Marysville City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Those who would like to watch the meeting can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83174862805 – registration is required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID 831 7486 2805.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. To participate, call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID number is 929 5319 3254.
– CANCELED: Yuba City Unified School District governing board meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– A Vitalant blood drive will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96282530339?pwd=STBuVHNDUHQ1dHFyOGt6WDkrdEkxUT09 and the password is 5n7wUR.
– The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, visit zoom.us and click “Join a Meeting.” The meeting ID is 957 5933 6829 and the password is 678527. People can also participate by calling 1-877-853-5247. People can submit comments by sending them to the city clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org – it’s asked that they’re submitted by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
