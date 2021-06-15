The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public subject to social distancing requirements – those that wish to attend the meeting are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Public participation is available via teleconference. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 1 p.m. at Denny’s, 630 10th St., Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Industrial Drive will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show will feature Jennifer Maloney from Rochester, New York; Robert O’Sullivan Schleith from San Diego; and Elijah B. Pringle III from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency will meet at 4 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, or via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)