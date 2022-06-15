TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host an event entitled “ARTrium Vibes” at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 5 p.m. End your workday with a chance to spend a fun, relaxing evening while you wind down, have a cocktail, or a glass of wine and listen to some fabulous live music! This month, Cordi Winery will be providing tastings of six of their delicious wines that will be paired with light Tapas to enhance the flavor. After the tastings, you will receive a glass of your favorite wine to enjoy. Tickets include one drink and are available in advance online or at the door while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Diane Funston, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence, hosts this event that features Funston and three additional poets from around the nation reading their work. The event will take place on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Unchained will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– Hope Point Bike Kitchen will host a bike repair/distribution event for the homeless community in the southeast corner of the old KMart parking lot, north of Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. A light meal will also be served. For more information, call 530-671-1130.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will hold a meeting at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Ste. 1303, Yuba City, starting at 4 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Board of Directors meetings will be held virtually, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 530-743-4657 or visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will host a picnic at Sam Brannan Park, 806 Gray Ave., Yuba City, starting at 12 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Feather River Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom, starting at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to call 530-415-3704 or contact Club President Bob Morrish at sbmorrish@sbcglobal.net. For more information, visit www.featherriverdemocrats.org.
– The Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at Bella Flore, 5411 Colusa Highway, Yuba City, starting at 7 p.m. There will be flowers, food ,fun, local adult beverages served as well as prizes and gifts. Admission costs $20 and reservations are required. To register, call 530-632-6195. For more information, visit the Sutter Yuba Republican Women’s website at www.syrepublicanwomen.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Chris Stapleton will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba-Sutter Branch of the California Arts Council will host a screening of the documentary “The Making of Lyvia’s House,” at Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, from 6-9 p.m. The screening will include a sneak peek at some of the film’s completed scenes as well as a live Q&A with the director, director of photography, and Lyvia’s House actors, a silent auction of the artwork and special props from the film, a raffle, live musical performances and an Italian buffet prepared by Lyvia’s Kitchen. Tickets cost $40 each and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/fe94chnz. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council and the post-production of “Lyvia’s House.” For more information about the film, visit https://lyviashouse.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
