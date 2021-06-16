The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Industrial Drive will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s poet-in-residence Diane Funston will host Poetry Square at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The show will feature Jennifer Maloney from Rochester, New York; Robert O’Sullivan Schleith from San Diego; and Elijah B. Pringle III from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency will meet at 4 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, or via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercares.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.Free emergency go-bags will be available while supplies last, the sheriff’s office will be demonstrating its hi-lo sirens, Cal Fire will show one of its engines and there will be other partners taking part to share preparedness information ahead of wildfire and power shutoff season. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3inplnc.
– The Live Oak Bike Party group will host a biking event at 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Skatepark, 10200 O St., Live Oak. The event is free and open to the public. People are invited to light up and decorate their bikes, dress up and join the event. The theme for the event will be “Summertime Madness.” For more information, visit the Live Oak Bike Party Facebook page.
– There will be a Wild Seed Wellness Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Paris, France. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.