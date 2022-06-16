TODAY
EVENTS
– Chris Stapleton will perform at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 7 p.m.
– The Yuba-Sutter Branch of the California Arts Council will host a screening of the documentary “The Making of Lyvia’s House,” at Sutter Theatre Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, from 6-9 p.m. The screening will include a sneak peek at some of the film’s completed scenes as well as a live Q&A with the director, director of photography, and Lyvia’s House actors, a silent auction of the artwork and special props from the film, a raffle, live musical performances and an Italian buffet prepared by Lyvia’s Kitchen. Tickets cost $40 each and can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/fe94chnz. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Yuba-Sutter Arts Council and the post-production of “Lyvia’s House.” For more information about the film, visit https://lyviashouse.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
–The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host the Yuba City Summer Stroll from 3-9 p.m. on Plumas Street in Yuba City. The free event will include live entertainment, two children’s zones, vendors offering merchandise, information, food and activities and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.