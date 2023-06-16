TODAY
EVENTS
– The Summer Stroll Festival returns to downtown Yuba City on Plumas Street beginning at 3 p.m. for a fun-filled event of music, food and entertainment vendors all present to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. The summer solstice officially kicks off June 21, which is traditionally the longest day and shortest night of the year. Yuba City Downtown Business Association President and Happy Viking co-owner Sandee Drown said the stroll was created back in 2009 to bring the Yuba-Sutter community together for a chance to shop, eat and hang out.
– As part of the celebration of Juneteenth, the Marysville organization Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) will take part in an event at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at Peace located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Juneteenth, sometimes referred to as Emancipation Day, is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021. For more information, contact Peace Lutheran Church at 530-273-9631 or email pastor@peacelutherangv.org.
– Sutter County Library is hosting a Juneteenth event on the Saturday before the federal holiday beginning at 11 a.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., in Yuba City. There will be reading, crafts, book giveaway, among other festivities.
– The inaugural Love is Love March begins at 4 p.m. at the town fountain on Plumas and C Street in Yuba City. The march heads toward Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor, 561 Second Street, where there will be a rooftop party to celebrate the month of June as pride month. The host of the event is Rachel Madrigal.
– FastFast Track Club hosts a community track meet at 8 a.m. at Yuba City High School. Proceeds from the event go toward sending the club’s athletes to the Junior Olympics in July. Registration costs $10. For more information email Fastfasttrackclub@gmail.com.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts PureJoy Yoga at 7:30 a.m. at 1465 Tharp Road, suite C in Yuba City.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast is at 9 a.m. at Linda's Soda Bar and Grill, 668 Plumas Street in Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body – Yuba City is hosting a workshop at 10:30 a.m. to discuss ways to improve diet, nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. The venue is set for Adventist Health/Rideout Conference Center at 989 Plumas Street in Yuba City. To register visit http://tinyurl.com/dces620.
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a Sutter Bike Path Moai at 6 p.m. on Township Road.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Building Better Partnerships, Inc. is holding a special board meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Regional Housing Authority at 1455 Butte House Road in Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors has a regular meeting at 9 a.m. at 1220 F Street in Marysville.
– Health and Welfare Committee has a standing committee meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
– Yuba City City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting at 10 a.m. in the Yuba City City Council chambers located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers located at 9955 Live Oak Blvd. in Live Oak.
– Marysville City Council has a special meeting at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall, located at 526 C St. in Marysville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.