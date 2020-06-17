The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– St. John’s Episcopal Church Food Shelf will be giving out ready to eat meals and snacks to people in need from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Motor Park located on 14th Street between G and H streets, Marysville. For more information, call 741-1165.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Community Action Agency will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89030127334?pwd=WkM4S3Q5VVVGc08wNlVKNFlLclpOQT09. The meeting ID is 890 3012 7334 and the password is 010390. People can also call in at 669-900-9128.
– The Wheatland School District will meet at 4 p.m. The public can view the meeting through Zoom by visiting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9951020541?pwd=TUlhNzFxQUpqUFBuQUVJU2hNQjA5UT09#success. The meeting ID is 995 102 0541 and the password is WSD0416.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Sutter County Republican Women Federated will host a luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Plaza Room Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes and Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson will be the speakers. The cost of the luncheon buffet is $17. Reservations are required. Call Chary Dunn at 673-0317 for more information.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Happy Hour will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The event is a gathering of people who want to learn about what’s going on in the local scene. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87337667942?pwd=ZXBvZVJVc3NhQkFEY0h4OEt2QkEyUT09. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 873 3766 7942.
–The Yuba City Marketplace Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. inside the marketplace at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– There will be a Juneteenth event from 4:30-8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. People are encouraged to bring their own food, water, chairs and shade. For more information, visit the Marysville Juneteenth 2020 Facebook event listing.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Naked Farming Photography Exhibit and Reception has been postponed.
– POSTPONED: Tri-County Diversity Movie Night – LGBTQ+ film festival has been postponed.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Albert Powell High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. Further information about the graduation wasn’t available prior to publication.
– River Valley High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 7:30 p.m. A link will be sent to families.
– Yuba City High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. Further information about the graduation wasn’t available prior to publication.
–Yuba City Independence Academy’s virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. Further information about the graduation wasn’t available prior to publication.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.