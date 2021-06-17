The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.Free emergency go-bags will be available while supplies last, the sheriff’s office will be demonstrating its hi-lo sirens, Cal Fire will show one of its engines and there will be other partners taking part to share preparedness information ahead of wildfire and power shutoff season. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3inplnc.
– The Live Oak Bike Party group will host a biking event at 7:30 p.m. at the Live Oak Skatepark, 10200 O St., Live Oak. The event is free and open to the public. People are invited to light up and decorate their bikes, dress up and join the event. The theme for the event will be “Summertime Madness.” For more information, visit the Live Oak Bike Party Facebook page.
– There will be a Wild Seed Wellness Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 1109 Chestnut St., Marysville. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Paris, France. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Juneteenth event from noon to 8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. The event will include a cake walk, speakers, historical displays, raffles and more. For more information, visit The Village Yuba-Sutter Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host the Yuba City Summer Stroll from 3-9 p.m. on Plumas Street in Yuba City. The free event will include live entertainment, two children’s zones, vendors offering merchandise, information, food and activities and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– A Founder’s Day celebration featuring antique tractors, a charity cornhole tournament, vendor fair, children’s activities, a nerf shoot, art show and more will be held in downtown Colusa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
