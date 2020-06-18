The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Marketplace Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. inside the marketplace at 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– There will be a Juneteenth event from 4:30-8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. People are encouraged to bring their own food, water, chairs and shade. For more information, visit the Marysville Juneteenth 2020 Facebook event listing.
– There will be a free webinar regarding dementia care from noon-1 p.m. Discussions will focus on understanding the symptoms of dementia and how families can support people living with various forms of the disease. To sign up for the webinar, visit www.prestigecare.com/expressions.
– CANCELED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Happy Hour has been canceled.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Naked Farming Photography Exhibit and Reception has been postponed.
– POSTPONED: Tri-County Diversity Movie Night – LGBTQ+ film festival has been postponed.
VIRTUAL GRADUATIONS
– Albert Powell High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. Further information wasn’t available prior to publication.
– River Valley High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 7:30 p.m. A link will be sent to families.
– Yuba City High School’s virtual graduation will be released at 7 p.m. and can be viewed at https://yubacity-hs.stageclip.com/. For more information, visit ychs.ycusd.org.
– Yuba City Independence Academy’s virtual graduation will be released at 5 p.m. Further information wasn’t available prior to publication.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
