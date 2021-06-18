The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Juneteenth event from noon to 8 p.m. at Yuba Park in Marysville. The event will include a cake walk, speakers, historical displays, raffles and more. For more information, visit The Village Yuba-Sutter Facebook page.
– The Yuba City Downtown Business Association will host the Yuba City Summer Stroll from 3-9 p.m. on Plumas Street in Yuba City. The free event will include live entertainment, two children’s zones, vendors offering merchandise, information, food and activities and more. For more information, visit the Plumas Street Shopping District Facebook page.
– The Acting Company is presenting a virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– A Founder’s Day celebration featuring antique tractors, a charity cornhole tournament, vendor fair, children’s activities, a nerf shoot, art show and more will be held in downtown Colusa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Hilltop Gang will host a breakfast fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. at the Brownsville Senior Center kitchen at Ponderosa Park, 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Food will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausages, coffee and orange juice. A donation of $7 per person is appreciated or $3 for children under the age of 12. The fundraiser will support nonemergency medical transportation for foothill residents.
– The Acting Company is presenting a virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 2 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Plumas Lake Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 1-6 p.m. on the bloodmobile at Eufay Wood Sr. Memorial Park on the corner of River Oaks and Zanes, Plumas Lake. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 9 a.m. at Lumberjack’s Restaurant, 1025 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center board chambers, 915 Eighth St., Marysville. The meeting will be open to limited in-person attendance and masks are encouraged. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yuba.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a special meeting/study session at 2 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. The meeting will be open to the public but subject to social distancing requirements and attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will have a special board meeting at 3 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City, or via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacares.org.
– The Wheatland City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatland.ca.gov.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)