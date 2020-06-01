The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Creative Light Theater will present the original musical, “The Invisibles,” at 7 p.m. at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak. Admission is free and there will be open seating. Join Julia and her friends on a journey of navigating life’s curveballs, thrills, relationship challenges, hurdles and true love. For more information, call 671-3160.
– The Artist’s Alchemy program will feature special guest Sue Graue, a nature photographer at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be via web conference at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4241956948932117263. People will have to register for the teleconference. People can email comments to cityclerk@yubacity.net anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on the agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address in the comments.
– The Marysville City Council is scheduled to have a meeting at 6 p.m. The public can watch the meeting via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/88000825934. Registration will be required for this and future meetings. People can also call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 880 0082 5934.
– The Colusa City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view the meeting live through Zoom at www.zoom.us/join and using the meeting ID 97697169613. Those who wish to comment are asked to submit by emailing cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com or dropping of a comment at City Hall 425 Webster St., Colusa, in the dropbox – comments submitted in the dropbox must need to be dropped off by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Levee Commission will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. People can watch the meeting by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81537694533. People can also call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 815 3769 4533.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view the livestream of the meeting at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be emailed to cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments will also be accepted through the eComment feature at the same link that the meeting can be viewed at.
– The board of trustees of Reclamation District No. 70 will have its monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. by telephone conference call at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
