TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host its Certified Farmers Market from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required. For more information, visit www.suttercounty.org or the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host Poetry Hour: Notes from the Field at 5 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. Poet and memoirist Marcelo Hernandez Castillo will host a conversation with poets, artists, thinkers and other creative minds from the nation and world. The talks take on themes of art, life and writing each session, allowing each guest to share their creative process and original work. This session’s guest will be Professor Josh Kinney, who teaches English at Sacramento State.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.yubacity.net.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District Water and Wastewater Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market opens for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is open every Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Decades Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during the first installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvin will host an Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose event at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The event will include poets, writers and other presenters and opportunities for audience participation. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183.
