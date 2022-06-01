TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host “Open Mic – Spoken Word Poetry & Prose,” starting at 6 p.m. This virtual open mic setting, hosted by Tom Galvin, will include poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. To join via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85327385183. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Maroon 5 will perform at the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live! Theater at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Red Robin, 1200 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
ONGOING
– The Gray Lodge, located at 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley, is open from sunrise to sunset. Gray Lodge is located along the Pacific Flyway and wildlife can be viewed year-round. Some of the activities available include hunting, self-guided nature trail and wildlife viewing. For more information, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/gray-lodge-wa, call 846-7500 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call 530-846-7505 Saturday and Sunday.
– The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.
