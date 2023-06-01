TODAY
EVENTS
– First 5 Friday presents Water Safety with Health and Human Services at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Library. Topics discussed include how to be safe around water. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– American Association of University Women presents Ameya Scanlon, of Tri County Diversity, who will discuss the services that TCD provides. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com. For additional information about AAUW see our branch website at https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net or like us on Facebook.
– Williams in Colusa County presents Pioneer Day titled “Back to Our Roots,” starting with a parade down E Street at 10 a.m., followed by a street dance at 8 p.m. and fireworks on the eastside of town at 9 p.m. There will also be a vendor faire at 9 a.m. at Redinger Park.
– Yuba City Police Department invites the community to a free Violent Intruder (Active Shooter) Training beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. To register visit https://bit.ly/3WI1TDv.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class. The class begins at noon and is designed for individuals 60 and over. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8 a.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 445 B Street, Yuba City.