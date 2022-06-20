TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy brings artists and creatives of all genres to the virtual show that airs on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:15 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Jim Mitrisin, Clerk of the Board, at 530-741-5007 or email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency facility, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call Jim Mitrisin, Clerk of the Board, at 530-741-5007 or email jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– The Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Marysville City Council will hold a virtual meeting, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.marysville.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba meet at Linda’s Soda Bar, 668 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba County Republicans Central Committee will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hallwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2825 State Highway 20, Hallwood. For more information, call 777-5021.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The AHA Business & Economic Development Committee will hold a meeting at the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth St., Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, text 530-682-9201 or email MFernandez@theplusgroup.com.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)