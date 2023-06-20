TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Planning Commission has a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
– Colusa County Office of Education has a regular meeting at 4 p.m. in the large conference room at 345 5th Street in Colusa.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Community Services Commission special board meeting is at 2 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, suite 1303 in Yuba City.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission has a regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, suite 141, in Marysville.
EVENTS
– Sourdough Slim has a free performance at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Hall in Wheatland. There will be a pre-show chili dinner at 5:30 p.m. for $10. A suggested $20 is also appreciated to maintain the 109 year-old building. For more information visit www.sourdoughslim.com.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair opens from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. It’s a four-day event with Thursday and Friday running from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 11 p.m. For more information visit https://ysfair.com.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual barbecue at 3 p.m. at the home of Tom and Robin Walther, 3326 Jori Court in Yuba City. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The cost is $30 per person, including all food and beverages. To make a reservation, please contact Tom Walther at (530) 673-5499.