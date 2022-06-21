TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority Board of Directors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Boulevard, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be available via teleconference. For more information, visit www.sutterbutteflood.org.
– The Sutter County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The AHA Business & Economic Development Committee will hold a meeting at the Marysville Info Center, 317 Fourth Street, Marysville, starting at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, text 530-682-9201 or email MFernandez@theplusgroup.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the sixth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at www.ticketstripe.com/colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will hold a meeting in the Wheatland Room at 1128 Yuba Street, Marysville, stating at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information, visit www.first5yuba.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.