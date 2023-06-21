TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Community Services Commission special board meeting is at 2 p.m. at Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, suite 1303 in Yuba City.
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission has a regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, suite 141, in Marysville.
EVENTS
– Sourdough Slim has a free performance at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Hall in Wheatland. There will be a pre-show chili dinner at 5:30 p.m. for $10. A suggested $20 is also appreciated to maintain the 109 year-old building. For more information visit www.sourdoughslim.com.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair opens from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. It’s a four-day event with Thursday and Friday running from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 11 p.m. For more information visit https://ysfair.com.
– The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual barbecue at 3 p.m. at the home of Tom and Robin Walther, 3326 Jori Court in Yuba City. All currently serving, retired and former military officers are invited to attend. The cost is $30 per person, including all food and beverages. To make a reservation, please contact Tom Walther at (530) 673-5499.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– The Projector Room Speakeasy & Tickle the Ivories Piano Bar is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. You will need a secret code to enter. Costumes from any era are encouraged but not required. Sign up early as space is extremely limited. One free drink with each reservation and light appetizers are provided. For more information call (530) 742-ARTS (2787).