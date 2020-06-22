The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guests Andrew Sords, violinist, and Scott Seton, conductor, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating. The state has issued a public health order mandating the face coverings be worn in public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82465146757?pwd=clQ5R09RVWM4b0VLTkNwZHl5L252UT09 />Meeting ID: 824 6514 6757 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 824 6514 6757 and the password is 516506.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To participate via teleconference, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 940 6477 4188.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at ycusd.org/agendas under “June 23, 2020” audio. Members of the public who wish to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland City Council meeting has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
NOTICE
The Sutter County Museum will reopen with reduced hours. The museum will be open Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. and weekends from noon-4 p.m. until further notice. For more information, call the Sutter County Museum at 822-7141
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba Sutter Arts’ annual members’ meeting and State of the Arts Report will be at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend. New officers will be elected and the annual report and plans for the coming year will be shared. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85974158970. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 859 7415 8970.
– The Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation, appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited and an initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– There will be a mask giveaway for farmers and farm workers from 7:30 a.m.-noon at the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. It’s asked that people pull into the north parking lot to be directed to the distribution area. Agricultural businesses can contact their local agricultural commissioner or the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau for mask distribution or more information. The Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office can be reached at 749-5400; the Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office can be reached at 822-7500; and the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau can be reached at 673-6550.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95072113840?pwd=elRodzdNbXhBNUExUEptR1dHSVlkZz09.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.