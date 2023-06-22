TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
EVENTS
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair opens from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. It’s a four-day event with Thursday and Friday running from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 11 p.m. For more information visit https://ysfair.com.
– The Projector Room Speakeasy & Tickle the Ivories Piano Bar is from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. You will need a secret code to enter. Costumes from any era are encouraged but not required. Sign up early as space is extremely limited. One free drink with each reservation and light appetizers are provided. For more information call (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
SATURDAY
EVENTS
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Portuguese Festa and parade will be held at 9 a.m. in front of the Princeton Portuguese Hall in Colusa. A Catholic Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church during which time the crowning of the queens will take place.
– Join in this monthly book and film club for dedicated movie and film lovers beginning at 7 p.m. This month’s book/movie is Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx. This virtual program is run through a discord server allowing participants to discuss the book throughout the month as well as watch the movie and have a discussion. Contact Shawntay at shawntay@yubasutterarts.org for information or to sign up visit yubasutterarts.org or contact (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.