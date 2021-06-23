The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– There will be a Sierra Central Credit Union Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the bloodmobiles at 1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the fifth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at https://ticketstripe.com/2021colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
CLUB MEETINGS
–The Widowed Persons of Sutter/Yuba will have an outing at 1 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Wheatland Union High School District board of trustees will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. in the library at the high school, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
– The First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.first5yuba.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– There will be a John Watson Memorial Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
– There will be a “Celebrate the Keys” event at 5 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. The public is invited to join the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture board of directors and staff for a transference ceremony as the Sutter Performing Arts Association leadership team hands over the keys to the theater and art gallery. People will be able to take a tour, enjoy refreshments and live music.
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba Sutter Marketplace will host a job fair from 2-5 p.m. at the mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. The event will take place near Journeys. Many stores and restaurants are looking to hire for a wide range of positions. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Marketplace Facebook page.
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be Athens, Greece. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
