TODAY
EVENTS
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair runs from noon to midnight. For more information visit https://ysfair.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Portuguese Festa and parade will be held at 9 a.m. in front of the Princeton Portuguese Hall in Colusa. A Catholic Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church during which time the crowning of the queens will take place.
– The annual Yuba-Sutter Fair runs from noon to 11 p.m. For more information visit https://ysfair.com.
– Join in this monthly book and film club for dedicated movie and film lovers beginning at 7 p.m. This month’s book/movie is Brokeback Mountain by Annie Proulx. This virtual program is run through a discord server allowing participants to discuss the book throughout the month as well as watch the movie and have a discussion. Contact Shawntay at shawntay@yubasutterarts.org for information or to sign up visit yubasutterarts.org or contact (530) 742-ARTS (2787).
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Agriculture/Public Protection and General Government has a standing committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, in Yuba City.
TUESDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane in Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board of Directors meeting is set for noon at the Richland Neighborhood Center, located at 420 Miles Avenue in Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.