The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates a songwriter workshop for songwriters of all skill levels or those who would like to explore the craft. To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 957 1533 5258.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Yuba-Sutter Young Farmers & Ranchers will host a drive through tri-tip barbecue at Farm Credit West, 1800 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City, from 5-8 p.m. Originally scheduled for April 2, all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau at 673-6550.
– There will be a Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest from 9:30-10 a.m. in Arbuckle at the intersection of Hillgate and Wildwood roads by Dollar General. It’s asked that people wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring a sign legible from passing cars.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/94318894732. People can also call in at 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 943 1889 4732. People can email their comments to first5@co.yuba.ca.us anytime before the meeting or before the hearing is closed on an agenda item. It’s asked that people identify the agenda item they wish to address.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
–There will be a Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest from 9:30-10 a.m. in Arbuckle at the intersection of Hillgate and Wildwood roads by Dollar General. It’s asked that people wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring a sign legible from passing cars.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Plumas Street Art Crawl has been postponed.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.