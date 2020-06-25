The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– There will be a Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest from 9:30-10 a.m. in Arbuckle at the intersection of Hillgate and Wildwood roads by Dollar General. It’s asked that people wear a mask, practice social distancing and bring a sign legible from passing cars.
– POSTPONED: Yuba Sutter Arts’ Plumas Street Art Crawl has been postponed.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
– The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 5 Kidder Court, Nevada City, will be open with rail bus rides available. Attendees are required to wear face coverings until further notice and social distancing is encouraged inside the museum and on the rail bus. Admission is free but reservations are strongly recommended. For more information, call 470-0902.
– The city of Wheatland and Recology Yuba-Sutter are sponsoring a cleanup day for Wheatland residents within the city limits at Nichols Park, 103 C St. in Wheatland, from 8 a.m. until noon. Utility bills will be required as proof of residency. Items being accepted include green waste such as yard clippings, household garbage, couches and other large furniture items, scrap metal, appliances, construction materials such as drywall and e-waste items like televisions and old computers. Grant funding for tire collection provided by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery is also allowing for the collection of up to nine passenger car tires.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
