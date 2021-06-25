The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– Tri-County Diversity will host a Pride Celebration Open House from 1-6 p.m. at 201 D St., Suite L, Marysville. The event will celebrate Pride and the official opening for the nonprofit’s LGBTQ+ center. The center will be open for people to tour and celebrate Pride. The event will include music, prizes, appetizers, resources, information on future programs and events and more. For more information visit www.tricountydiversity.org or the Tri-County Diversity Facebook page.
– The Acting Company is presenting the virtual performance of “PUFFS” at 7 p.m. An individual viewing ticket costs $20 or $40 for a family. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.
– The Yuba City Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The market will feature local produce, artisan products and handmade crafts. For more information, visit the @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket Facebook page.
– The city of Colusa will host the “Country in Colusa” concert on Main Street from 4-10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $28 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/h57eama8. For more information, visit www.CountryinColusa.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s musician-in-residence Tom Galvinwill host Solo Sessions at 1 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program will feature singers/songwriters from around the country – each session features musicians sharing their original works.
– Pianist Sarah Cahill will perform from 6-8 p.m. at the Camptonville Performing Arts Center, 15333 Cleveland Ave., Camptonville. The nationally acclaimed new music pianist will perform compositions by Terry Riley, a local resident and musician, along with works by Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, Margaret Bonds, Emahoy Tsegue-Marywam Guebrou and Meredith Monk. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. – late arrivals will be seated at program intervals. Tickets cost $25 or $20 for center members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5140692.
– Comedian Felipe Esparza will perform two shows in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first show will start at 8 p.m. The second show will begin at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and a location, call 530-275-1478.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
–The Yuba-Sutter Fair gates will be open from noon to 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit www.ysfair.com.
– Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host the All About the Arts Talk Show at 4 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture Facebook page and YouTube channel. Joe Moye, Tom Galvin and David Read will take participants through the events and activities going on while sharing some information as well as “Weird Art News” and live music. The guests will be discussing Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new theater and art gallery, the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.liveoakcity.org.
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board of directors will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) will meet at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call Sandy at 743-8782.
