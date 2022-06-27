TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville, starting at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.mjusd.com.
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, starting at 3 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– The Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will hold a meeting in the boardroom at the district office, 750. Palora Ave., Yuba City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ycusd.org.
– CONTINUED: The Sutter Community Affordable Housing Board of Directors meeting has been continue to Tuesday, July 26, starting at noon. For more information, call 530-671-0220 or visit www.RegionalHA.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) will meet at Yuba County Health & Human Services, 5730 Packard St., Suite 100, Marysville. Weigh in begins at 10 a.m. and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. For more information, call 530-742-7013.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Reclamation District 108 will host a 150th anniversary celebration at their office, 975 Wilson Bend Road, Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include lunch, guest speakers and a tour of the Wilkins Slough Pumping Plant and Fish Screen. For more information or to RSVP, call 530-437-2221 or email azwald@rd108.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
