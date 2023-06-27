TODAY
EVENTS
– Blue Zones Project Yuba Sutter hosts a walking moai every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 424 D Street, Marysville.
– Tri-County Diversity is hosting a Marysville Sip ’n Sketch from 4-8 p.m. at 420 E Street in Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council has a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak.
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road in Wheatland.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. at Sizzler, 872 Onstott Rd. in Yuba City.
THURSDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road in Wheatland.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity is hosting a Pride Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 D Street, suite L, in Marysville. For more information call 530-763-2413.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– Marysville Racing resumes at Marysville Raceway with the Fast Cars and Freedom event featuring three divisions of cars and a post-race fireworks show. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., with racing to commence at 6:30 p.m.
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library (750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City). Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.