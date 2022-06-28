TODAY
EVENTS
– Reclamation District 108 will host a 150th anniversary celebration at their office, 975 Wilson Bend Road, Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include lunch, guest speakers and a tour of the Wilkins Slough Pumping Plant and Fish Screen. For more more information or to RSVP, call 530-437-2221 or email azwald@rd108.org.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the Media Center, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland, starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Valley Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at Gray Avenue Christian Church, 1524 Gray Avenue, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– The Dementia and Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– GrooveThang will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will hold a special board meeting via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter "Stamp out Stigma" Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.