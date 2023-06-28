TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Wheatland Union High School District Board of Trustees has a special board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1010 Wheatland Road in Wheatland.
– Yuba City City Council has a special closed session meeting at 5 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City.
EVENTS
– The Colusa County Arts Council will have the Levitt Foundation's Director of Programming, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa. Victoria Bridestein will spend the day touring and learning about Colusa and the Levitt AMP Colusa Free Music series’ impact on the community.
FRIDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity is hosting a Pride Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 D Street, suite L, in Marysville. For more information call 530-763-2413.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– Racing resumes at Marysville Raceway with the Fast Cars and Freedom event featuring three divisions of cars and a post-race fireworks show. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., with racing to commence at 6:30 p.m.
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library (750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City). Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Yuba City Town Center. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.