The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such.
TODAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation is hosting a webinar from 1-2:30 p.m. The webinar series is intended to provide local business owners with information and resources regarding reopening, rebuilding and recovering in the COVID-19 era. To register, visit www.YubaSutterChamber.com/calendar and click on the “register now” tab under the event.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville Levee Commission will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. People can watch the meeting by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81537694533. People can also call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 815 3769 4533.
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view the livestream of the meeting at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be emailed to cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments will also be accepted through the eComment feature at the same link that the meeting can be viewed at.
– The board of trustees of Reclamation District No. 70 will have its monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. by telephone conference call at 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will be at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327. People can also call 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation is hosting a webinar from 1-2 p.m. The webinar series is intended to provide local business owners with information and resources regarding reopening, rebuilding and recovering in the COVID-19 era. To register, visit www.YubaSutterChamber.com/calendar and click on the “register now” tab under the event.
