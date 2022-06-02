TODAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
– Maroon 5 will perform at the grand opening of the new Hard Rock Live! Theater at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at Fire Mountain Sacramento, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, starting at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.
– The Theater Gallery located inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts will host a “Meet the Artists” Gallery Reception featuring anchor artists Dude Green, Jesse Harris, Lila Rivera and Chris Thompson, starting at 5 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. Appetizers and drinks will be served. For more information, call 530-742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Widowed Persons Group of Sutter-Yuba will meet at Red Robin, 1200 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Membership Chairperson Marlene Plaxco at 530-695-1821.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Broken Compass bluegrass band will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Formed in 2021, the band has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful playing, and distinguished songwriting. The band performs a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, among numerous originals. Comprised of Yuba County natives, Broken Compass Bluegrass includes Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich and Mei Lin Heirendt. All three are seasoned performers, multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and singers and have established themselves as some of California’s most prominent up-and-coming performers. Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, all 530-742-2787.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission and special guest speaker and local filmmaker Doug Criddle, will host a First Saturday Talk and Tour film screening of the film “The Hammonton Boys” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the film will start at 10 a.m. A $10 donation is suggested for admission and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Commission Chairperson Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
– A rummage sale will be held in the meditation garden at First and C Streets in Marysville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several items will be on sale and a few vendors will also be in attendance. For more information, call 530-218-1677.
– The Marysville Info Center will host a “Tour! Walk! and Discover!” event to rediscover the hidden treasures of historic Marysville. A $10 donation is suggested to reserve a spot on the tour. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-740-2418 or visit the Info Center at 317 Fourth Street, Marysville.
– Friends of the Sutter County Library are sponsoring the First Saturday Book Sale at 750 Forbes Avenue, Yuba City. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All books will be sold for $5 a bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds will go directly to LIbrary Services.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at the Sutter Theater Center for Performing Arts, 754 Plumas Street, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be David Read of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, who will discuss upgrades to the Sutter Theater and upcoming events. A lunch buffet will be served at 11 a.m.. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. The cost is $20, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or phone Artis Buerki, 530-632-7052.