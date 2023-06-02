TODAY
EVENTS
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– American Association of University Women presents Ameya Scanlon, of Tri County Diversity, who will discuss the services that TCD provides. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com. For additional information about AAUW see our branch website at https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net or like us on Facebook.
– Williams in Colusa County presents Pioneer Day titled “Back to Our Roots,” starting with a parade down E Street at 10 a.m., followed by a street dance at 8 p.m. and fireworks on the eastside of town at 9 p.m. There will also be a vendor faire at 9 a.m. at Redinger Park.
– Yuba City Police Department invites the community to a free Violent Intruder Training beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. To register visit https://bit.ly/3WI1TDv.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– Join Health and Human Services at the Yuba County Library for a five week computer basics class. The class begins at noon and is designed for individuals 60 and over. Those who attend all five classes will receive a free computer. Registration is required.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council has a public meeting at 8 a.m. at 1114 Yuba Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Ateen, for teenage family or friends of alcoholics, meets at 6:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Feather River Tea Party Patriots hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at 445 B Street, Yuba City.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Mario Party Game Night starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Library and controllers and games are provided. Registration is required.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, meets at 7 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peachtree Lane, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women's Connection monthly luncheon will meet at 11:30 a.m. at 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The luncheon is $21.00 inclusive. The Theme is "Its a Scam” featuring Drew Mitchell, Policing Coordinator for the Yuba City Police Department who will share with us information on scams, how to recognize them, and keeping your identity safe. Please call 674-3499 or 649-5398 or 300-6119 for more information.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba has a breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. at Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– South Yuba Transportation Improvement Authority will meet at 4 p.m. at 915 8th Street Marysville.