The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guest Pat Hill, cofounder of The Acting Company, at 4 p.m. live on Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at the Yuba County Office of Education,
935 14th St., Marysville, at 4:30 p.m. Participation is available via teleconference by visiting https://zoom.us/j/99757782387?pwd=Qy9raEM4ZDZOMmhwNVB5SzRVMzFCZz09 and entering Meeting ID: 997 5778 2387 and Password: 251336 or by calling 669-900-9128. For more information, call 749-4853.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will have a special meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. To participate, call 1-669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 926 3255 6464. Public comments can be submitted on the district website at www.mjusd.com under “Board” before the meeting begins.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host bingo beginning at 6 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The cost is $20 for two 10 game packs – there is a guaranteed payout of $20. There will be special games such as double action bingo, hot ball and pull tabs. For more information, call 777-9057.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)