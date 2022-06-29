TODAY
EVENTS
– GrooveThang will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Community Services Commission will hold a special board meeting via Zoom, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-751-8555 or email ysedc@ysedc.org.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter “Stamp out Stigma” Bipolar Support Group will meet at the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. For more information, call 530-366-0981.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company’s Magic Theatre production of “If the shoe fits, buy it!” will begin at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at The Acting Company, located at 815 B St., Yuba City. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the box office or online at www.actingcompany.org. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Plumas Boulevard and C Street in Yuba City. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Drake White and the Big Fire” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
– The Friends of the Sutter County Library will host a First Saturday Book Sale at the Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Books if all genres will be available along with paperbacks, hardback novels and children’s books. All proceeds will go directly to Library Services. Fore more information, call 530-822-7137
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6552 Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! (Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)