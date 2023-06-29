TODAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous (OA) has a face-to-face meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call Ellie S. at 530-635-3507.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County Diversity is hosting a Pride Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 D Street, suite L, in Marysville. For more information call 530-763-2413.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main Street, Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts. For more information or to donate visit https://wheatlandhistoricalsociety.org.
– Racing resumes at Marysville Raceway with the Fast Cars and Freedom event featuring three divisions of cars and a post-race fireworks show. Grandstand gates open at 5 p.m., with racing to commence at 6:30 p.m.
– The Friends of Sutter County Library hosts a First Saturday Book Sale every month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter County Library (750 Forbes Ave, Yuba City). Fill a bag of books for only $5/bag. Donations of books and cash will be appreciated.
– Yuba City Certified Farmers Market is set up each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Yuba City Town Center. The market runs from May 13 to Sept. 30. Vendors include produce vendors, food vendors, craft vendors. For more information contact Market Manager Desiree Silva at 530-701-1568 or through email at desiree@calvalleynut.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– A community fireworks display will be held at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. This event is free and open to the public, and food will be available this year, organizers said. Fireworks are expected to begin at 9:20 p.m.
– Widowed Persons Group of Sutter/Yuba Breakfast Meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Dancing Tomato, 990 N. Walton Ave. in Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– A Narcotics Anonymous Meeting is set for every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1747 State Highway 20, Colusa.
– Take off pounds sensibly hosts a weigh-in and meeting each Tuesday beginning with the weigh-in at 10 a.m. at 5730 Packard Avenue, suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 530-742-7013.
– Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) Support Group meets every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Adventure Church, located at 876 W Onstott, Frontage Rd, Yuba City. For more information contact (530) 822-9216.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will be held at the Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville, starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers said improv teaches you the importance of accessing your inner child and gives you permission to “play pretend” again with others. Attendees are advised to come with an open mind and leave all judgments at the door. Club attendance is free but a basic artist membership in Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture is encouraged to help offset costs. For more information, call 530-742-2787.
WEDNESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Law Library Board of Trustees has a regular meeting at 12:15 p.m. at 1160 Civic Center Boulevard, suite A, in Yuba City.