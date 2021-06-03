The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– Praise Chapel Yuba City will host a free cooking class for children from 11-17 years old from 5-7 p.m. at 398 Aylor Ave., Yuba City. The theme of the week will be New York, USA. There is a $5 suggested donation and reservations are required, call 870-0511.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– The 39th annual Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow, hosted by the American Indian Education Program, will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. It will feature a hand drum contest, flute contest, dances, vendors and more.
– The second annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival will take place from 1-8 p.m. in downtown Marysville. The event will feature tacos, a beer garden, kids’ zone, taco eating contest, chihuahua beauty pageant, car show and more. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival Facebook page.
– The Yuba Feather Museum will open and host a parade from noon to 4 p.m. at 19096 New York Flat Road, Forbestown. The festivities will include a Parade of Heroes at noon, honoring the agencies that help the local communities during the wildfires in 2020. The historic gold trader flat village will be open after the parade until 4 p.m. There will be a peddlers fair in the village for the veterans’ flag raising.
– The Yuba City Moose Lodge will host a shopping spree event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 205 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. There will be a variety of crafters and vendors.
– The city of Colusa is kicking off summer with a free “Kid-A-Palooza” at A.B. Davison Park, located on Tenth Street between Parkhill and Webster Street in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include an obstacle course, bounce house, relay races and music. All the different recreation programs will be available for kids to sample and the pool will be open.
– Citizens for a Better Williams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair, sponsored by Karen’s House, at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F Streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 681-2532 or Tootie at 701-4310.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. For more information and the meeting location, call 530-275-1478.
