– The Broken Compass bluegrass band will perform at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. Formed in 2021, the band has already been recognized for their tight arrangements, tasteful playing, and distinguished songwriting. The band performs a mix of jamgrass, bluegrass, country, and Grateful Dead material, among numerous originals. Comprised of Yuba County natives, Broken Compass Bluegrass includes Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich and Mei Lin Heirendt. All three are seasoned performers, multi-instrumentalists, songwriters and singers and have established themselves as some of California’s most prominent up-and-coming performers. Tickets cost $20 and are available online at www.yubasutterarts.org. For more information, all 530-742-2787.
– The Yuba County Historic Resources Commission and special guest speaker and local filmmaker Doug Criddle, will host a First Saturday Talk and Tour film screening of the film “The Hammonton Boys” at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville, on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. and the film will start at 10 a.m. A $10 donation is suggested for admission and light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call Commission Chairperson Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.
– A rummage sale will be held in the meditation garden at First and C streets in Marysville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several items will be on sale and a few vendors will also be in attendance. For more information, call 530-218-1677.
– The Marysville Info Center will host a “Tour! Walk! and Discover!” event to rediscover the hidden treasures of historic Marysville. A $10 donation is suggested to reserve a spot on the tour. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-740-2418 or visit the Info Center at 317 Fourth St., Marysville.
– Friends of the Sutter County Library are sponsoring the First Saturday Book Sale at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. All books will be sold for $5 a bag and bags will be provided. All proceeds will go directly to Library Services.
– Citizens for a Better Williams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 530-383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 530-681-2532 or Tootie at 530-701-4310.
– In conjunction with Pioneer Day, Karen’s House will host their annual Rib Cook-Off at Redinger park, located at Ninth and F streets in Williams. The cook-off is open to anyone that would like to participate. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information about registering to cook or to purchase tickets, Tootie Hackett at 530-701-4310.
– The Wheatland History Museum, 111 Main St., Wheatland, will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free and donations are gladly accepted. Items in the museum reflect the history of the Wheatland and local area. Displays change and include agriculture, business, schools, military, and pre-Wheatland artifacts.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at the Sutter Theater Center for Performing Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. This month’s speaker will be David Read of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, who will discuss upgrades to the Sutter Theater and upcoming events. A lunch buffet will be served at 11 a.m. Reservations are required, no drop-ins. The cost is $20, payable at the meeting. For information, contact Gwyn Baker, GDCARYL@yahoo.com or phone Artis Buerki, 530-632-7052.
– CANCELED: The Acting Company production of “The Dresser” has been canceled. For more information, call 751-1100.
– The Real Estate Committee will hold a meeting at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City, starting at 10 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.suttercounty.org.
– Due to COVID-19, Overeaters Anonymous will not meet in person at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church until further notice. For more information, call 635-5034.
– The Live Oak Lions Club will meet at 9826 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club meets every Monday, except Memorial Day, Labor Day and other holidays that may fall on a Monday.
– Hallwood 4-H will hold their monthly meeting at the Hallwood Nazarene Church, 2825 Highway 20, Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. New youth members and adult volunteers are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 329-5565 or email renickh@hotmail.com.
– The Marysville Art Club will hold its monthly meeting luncheon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the lunch is $9. Membership costs $25 per year but non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information or to be added to the guest list, call 530-218-7065.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR) will hold their monthly luncheon at the Hillcrest Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 12:00 a.m. The buffet luncheon cost is $20 per person. For more information, call Bill Crocker at 530-673-8982 or visit www.branch45.sirinc2.org.
– Sutter-Yuba UCCE will host a Walnut Field meeting at 4549 Railroad Ave., Yuba City, starting at 8:30 a.m. Topics to be discussed will include Growth and Yield Performance of Clonal ‘Paradox’ Walnut Rootstocks and a hands-on workshop about using a pressure chamber for irrigation scheduling. For more information, call the UCCE Sutter-Yuba Office at 530-8212-7515 or visit www.sacalleyorchards.com/events/.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6724 Progress Road, Meridian, starting at 2 p.m.
– The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting in the College and Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.williamsusd.net.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
– The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hold a special meeting at the Yuba Water Agency, 1220 F St., Marysville, starting at 11 a.m. For more information, call Jim Mitrisin, Clerk of the Board, at 530-741-5007 or email to jmitrisin@yubawater.org.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– New Beginnings Codependents Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, 700 Washington Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 530-275-1478.
– Gamblers Anonymous will hold a weekly meeting at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Room C, Yuba City, from 7-8:30 p.m. This is an “open” meeting and masks are required to attend.
– The Parents of Addicted Loved Ones support group will hold a meeting at Adventure Church of Yuba City, 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City, from 6:30-8 p.m. Zoom invites are also available for those that are interested. For more information, call Adventure Church Yuba City at 530-822-9216.
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at Carmine’s, 229 Clark Ave., Yuba City. The club meets every Tuesday morning.
– Good Vibrations Square Dance Club will meet at the Marysville Veterans Memorial Center, 211 17th St., Marysville from 6:30-9 p.m. Come to learn how to social square dance. The group will meet every Tuesday. For more information, visit https://asdsc.org.
– The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection will hold their monthly luncheon in The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The inclusive luncheon costs $21 and will include cowboy barbecue to go with the “Cowboys and Cowgirls” theme. Speakers will include Ali Nooteboom and Paula Abbot and music will be provided by soloist Amanda Flamm. The Yuba City/Marysville Christian Women’s Connection meets on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, call Bettielou 530-674-3499 or Sue 530-300-6119.
